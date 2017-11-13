Mass for God’s Children—Rescheduled for Nov. 29 in Minot

Fr. David Richter will offer a Mass for God’s Children at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 29, at St. John the Apostle Church for all the children that God has called to His arms directly from the womb or from the care of his or her parents before adulthood. This is an opportunity to remember, grieve and pray for the innocent ones that passed without being recognized in a public liturgy. If you would like your child(ren) remembered in the service, or if your family would like to process a flower to the Mary statue to ask for her payers for your child and family, please register by calling Darcie at St. John the Apostle Church; 701-839-7076, as soon as you are able. All are welcome to attend. Please join us in praying for these children and their families.