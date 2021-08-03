Priestly ordination on June 11 at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit was the culmination of years of prayer and preparation for the diocese’s four new priests, but the next day was also momentous.
They celebrated their first Mass often called the Mass of Thanksgiving in their respective home churches—Fr. Jacob at St. Joseph in Dickinson, Fr. Ben at Queen of Peace in Dickinson, Fr. Greg at the Cathedral and Fr. Nicholas at St. Anthony in Linton.
From there, each began their first priestly assignment on July 1. Father Jacob is at Our Lady of Grace, Minot, and religion instructor at Bishop Ryan Catholic School. Father Ben has been assigned to Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck, and religion instructor at St. Mary’s Central High School. Father Greg has begun at St. Joseph, Williston, St. John the Baptist, Trenton, and St. Boniface, Grenora. Father Nicholas is at the Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary, Bismarck, and Chaplain for St. Mary’s Central High School.
Here are each man’s comments about his first assignment.
Fr. Jacob: To say the words of consecration or to give absolution in the confessional is incredibly humbling and life-giving. Our Lady of Grace is a wonderful parish with lots of things going on! I will most certainly be kept on my toes this year. The parish staff and parishioners have all given me a very warm welcome and I am excited to serve them as their priest.
Fr. Ben: I am very excited to be at the Cathedral and St. Mary’s High School. The Cathedral is constantly busy and is throwing me into the mix as a priest right away. The number of confessions heard here is awesome and I am happy to be able to bestow the forgiveness of God through this sacrament. I am also excited to be teaching at St. Mary’s. I remember at Trinity High School how much of an impact the chaplain made in my life, and he was not there as much as I and Fr. Vetter will be at St. Mary’s. We may not see the impact, but I know there will be a big impact in the students, and I look forward to it.
Fr. Greg: It has been a great joy to begin my assignment in Williston, Trenton and Grenora. I've been very warmly welcomed, and it has been great immersing myself in the life of a parish which will be my home for the foreseeable future. I've enjoyed meeting parishioners and taking up the role of a spiritual father to the people entrusted to my care.
Fr. Nicholas: The people of God have been so gracious to me during these days of learning so many new things. Father Jared Johnson is my first pastor, and he has been very helpful in getting me comfortable in the parish. He has been particularly generous in answering my questions. I have a lot of them! I am looking forward to working with him and to calling him a friend. As I moved into the high school, Mr. Reed Ruggles has been a helpful guide as he showed me around the school and described the structure, culture and tradition there. The teachers, in particular Mr. Nick Emmel, have been a great support in discussing the year ahead and the structure of the assistant chaplains. I am excited to be a part of both assignments. Many people contribute to making my priesthood fruitful and for this, I am grateful!