Mass of Thanksgiving in Lansford

Bishop Kagan and Fargo Diocese's Bishop Folda met on Aug. 19 at St. John in Lansford for a Mass of Thanksgiving and Unity to officially welcome the parish into the boundary of the Bismarck Diocese. In his homily, Bishop Kagan said the Mass was symbolic of the friendship, love and mutual admiration among Catholics of both North Dakota dioceses.



The Lansford Parish, which was previously part of the Fargo Diocese, was brought under the care of the Bismarck Diocese in the late 1940s when the bishops of both dioceses—Bishop Dworshak of Fargo and Bishop Ryan of Bismarck—came to a “gentleman’s agreement” that the Bismarck Diocese priests would cover the parish’s pastoral, spiritual and sacramental needs. Earlier this year, the Congregation for Bishops officially and canonically placed St. John of Lansford, by approving the request of Bishops Kagan and Folda, within the boundary and care of the Bismarck Diocese—altering the diocesan borders for the first time in over 100 years.



“The fraternal love of Catholics of North Dakota is symbolized in this wonderful parish,” Bishop Kagan said. “There’s a beauty to this demonstrating the friendship and respect between two bishops who were friends and priests of the Fargo Diocese before being named bishop.”



Lansford is located about 30 miles north of Minot, very near the borders of both dioceses. The current pastor of the cluster of parishes in Mohall and Sherwood, Fr. Adam Maus, serves St. John in Lansford.



“This historical day is a sign of our mutual love and respect for one another and abiding love and faith in our Almighty God,” Bishop Kagan added during his homily.



