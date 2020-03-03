Matt Fradd coming to the diocese

Nationally-known Catholic speaker, Matt Fradd, will be welcomed to the Bismarck Diocese on April 1-2 for three presentations—one in Beulah and two in Bismarck.
The first will be Wednesday, April 1 at the Church of St. Joseph in Beulah from 6:45-8 p.m. The public is invited to attend the evening that begins with a cookie and coffee social at 6 p.m.
His talk in Beulah is titled, “God, The Universe, And Everything.” Those in attendance will hear Matt’s answers to some age-old questions. Where did we come from? Why are we here? Where are we going? Some people have found their answers in God; others are still on the path of discovery. And, some have grown discouraged—and stopped looking. In this presentation, Matt shares his own story of being shaken out of the agnostic apathy he suffered as a young adult. Challenged to find reasons to believe that life has meaning—no matter how messy or senseless or full of pain it may get—his long search finally led him to belief in the God of Christianity, and in His Church.
On Thursday, April 2, Matt will address the public in Bismarck for a “lunch and learn” at the Church of the Ascension. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. with the talk from 12-1 p.m. An RSVP by March 30 is required to plan for lunch. Contact Chris Kraft at ckraft@bismarckdiocese.com or 204-7208 with questions.
Matt’s talk at this event is titled “Parenting the Internet Generation.” He’ll explain how pornography is a pervasive problem today for people of all ages, especially teens. However, many parents aren’t sure how to protect their families, beyond using traditional internet filters. In this presentation, Fradd offers parents a detailed look at the way pornography harms us and practical strategies that parents need to implement if they are to protect their children from the lies of an over-sexualized culture.
Fradd’s visit to the diocese is being made possible by a partnership with the University of Mary and the Bismarck Diocese. Diocesan Director of the Office of Catechesis and Youth, Chris Kraft, said that they were motivated to bring the dynamic and engaging speaker to the diocese to address the grave issue of pornography. “Pornography is far too accessible, and its use is much too prevalent. We hope the audience will gain great insight in how to both protect our young people from pornography and establish freedom in our homes,” said Kraft.
The evening of April 2 at 8 p.m., Matt will be the University of Mary Founders Hall for their “Grounds for Belief” series. Here, Fradd will deliver his message “Porn: 7 Myths Exposed.” He addresses these common myths: "It's just harmless entertainment," "She's willing to do it," "It's not like I'm supporting the industry." These and many other myths prevent many of us from seeing pornography for what it truly is: a diabolical counterfeit for love. Matt exposes what he believes are seven of the most common myths about porn. Then, he untwists the lies, shines light on the darkness, and offers hope to those who are ready to reject the counterfeit and embrace the truth. He backs up his arguments with startling statistics, real life stories and the rock-solid wisdom of the Church's teachings on human sexuality.
“By bringing in one of the ‘best in the business’ at eradicating pornography, we hope members of the diocesan faithful will be better equipped and more encouraged to join the cause against pornography and for living lives of freedom from it,” Kraft added.
About the speaker
Matt Fradd speaks to tens of thousands of people every year. He is the best-selling author of several books, including
Does God Exist? and
The Porn Myth, published by Ignatius Press. Matt’s podcast
Pints With Aquinas receives hundreds of thousands of downloads every month.
The Matt Fradd Show is a long-form interview series that brings some of the most intriguing minds in the world front and center. His new course
STRIVE: A 21-Day Detox from Porn equips men with the tools needed to quit porn for good. Matt earned his master’s and undergraduate degrees in philosophy from Holy Apostles College. Matt lives with his wife, Cameron, and their children in Georgia.