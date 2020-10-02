Matt Fradd speaking Nov. 18

Matt Fradd, nationally-known speaker, is coming to Bismarck and offering a public talk for parents and grandparents on the topic of parenting the internet generation on Wednesday, Nov. 18. He will take a detailed look at the way pornography harms us and offer practical strategies that parents can implement to protect their children from the lies of an over-sexualized culture. The location and time are yet to be determined. Please check next month’s issue of the Dakota Catholic Action for more details.