Max's Mission Dinner June 19, Bismarck

The Diocese of Bismarck invites anyone who has experienced pregnancy or infant loss to join us for a night of healing and support. On June 19, 2019 the Office of Family Ministry will be hosting a Max's Mission dinner and talk by author Heidi Indahl. The dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and is held at the Municipal Country Club in Bismarck. Heidi is a speaker and author in the miscarriage, stillbirth, and infant loss spectrum. She is the mother of seven living children and three miscarried children, and two stillbirth baby girls. She will offer us healing, hope, and fellowship. The dinner is free, but registration is MANDATORY. Please visit https://bismarckdiocese.com/mmdinner to register. There will be a bar available, drinks will be at your own expense. If you have questions, please call Tara Brooke at 204-7209.