May 14 - Day of Prayer, Fasting and Charitable Works

Pope Francis has accepted the proposal from the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity for May 14, 2020, to be a Day of Prayer and Fasting and Works of Charity, to implore God to help humanity overcome the coronavirus pandemic.
The Holy Father made this announcement after praying the Regina Caeli from the Library of the Apostolic Vatican Palace.
“We began May a short while ago, Marian month par excellence, during which the faithful love to visit Shrines dedicated to Our Lady,” Pope Francis said. “This year, because of the health situation, we go spiritually to these places of faith and devotion, to place in the Holy Virgin’s heart our worries, expectations, and plans for the future.
“And, as prayer is a universal value, I have accepted the proposal of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity so that next May 14 believers of all religions unite spiritually in a Day of Prayer and Fasting and Works of Charity, to implore God to help humanity overcome the coronavirus pandemic. Remember: May 14, all believers together, believers of different traditions, to pray, fast, and do works of charity.”