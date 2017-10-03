Meet the newest sister at Annunciation Monastery

On August 6, on the Transfiguration of the Lord, Maria Huber made her first monastic profession. She is now Sister Maria, a Benedictine Sister of Annunciation Monastery, Bismarck. Sister Maria, 27, is the oldest of seven children in her family that lives in Strasburg. Sister Maria answers some questions about her love of God, her monastic community, and family.



Q: What are the most powerful or rewarding things you learned during your novitiate year?

As a novice, I experienced the everyday life in the monastic community in a deeper way. I think I will really miss the consistent schedule I had during the novitiate year, because it has a rhythm to it and it is grounding. I seem to function better with a schedule. I will miss being sacristan for Mass, because this made me feel even more a part of the Mass.

The novitiate taught me how to balance my life better and how to cope with stress or events around me. I have really found value in journaling and doing art to relax and get centered.

I appreciate the support of the sisters during my year as a novice. Having been through the novitiate themselves, they understand the challenges and the joys that come with it. The sisters prayed for me and encouraged me. They shared stories and occasionally brought me little gifts to brighten my day. I really got to experience what it means to be “community.” My novice director, Sister Agatha Muggli, was a wonderful resource for me, as were all of the sisters who taught me various aspects of Benedictine life and spirituality. I look forward to this next step with Sister Susan Lardy, who is director of sisters in first monastic profession.

Surprisingly, being without a phone during the novitiate was nice. I missed not talking to my friends and family, but it was a good break from technology. Now that I have a cell phone, I’m going to try to not be so attached to the phone.



Q: How do you, and your family members, feel about the fact that you are now called “Sister” Maria.

Ever since I was a little girl, I have felt drawn to God, the saints, and to Church. Attending the University of Mary helped solidify my call. I minored in theology and was active in campus ministry. I also got to know the Sisters of Annunciation Monastery. Each step brought me closer to God and becoming a sister.

I’m still getting used to the “Sister” part! At home everyone calls me Maria, except the locals in town who exclaim, “Hi Sister!” My sister, Mary, asked if she has to call me Sister Maria. Of course, they can call me Maria. And I think my sister, Laura, knew I’d become a sister even before I did! My mom said she is proud to be the mother of a sister. That is really nice!



Q: What do you like to do in your free time?

Well, the first thing I did after making my first monastic profession is visit my family. We picked and froze beets and carrots, visited my brother and sister-in-law at their new house, shopped, had water balloon fights and spent time in the pool. I did some baking and cooking and we even hosted a few of the sisters for a fun day at my parents’ house.

I enjoy spending time with friends, going to events with the sisters, and doing art. I’m super excited to be back in my ministry as a full-time teacher’s aide for pre-K students at St. Anne’s Elementary School.



Q: What excites you about the future as a Benedictine Sister of Annunciation Monastery?It’s exciting to be surrounded by the love and support of the sisters. Our prayer life is rich and affirms this is where God has called me to be. We continue to have women discern their vocation with us, I pray we get more vocations. It’s nice to have the Benedictine Volunteer Program, too. This program offers an opportunity to experience our life and perhaps, lead women to a religious vocation. Speaking from experience, God still calls!



