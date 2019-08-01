Memories of a beloved shepherd

To have known Bishop Paul Zipfel was to know joy, enthusiasm, and the love of Jesus Christ. His smile was infectious, his warmth for people irrepressible and his love of our Lord shone through everything he did.
News of his death on July 14 at a nursing home in St. Louis, evoked many fond memories from his early years as a priest in St. Louis where he was ordained in 1961, to his last years in Bismarck after his 2011 retirement at the age of 76.
According to the
St. Louis Review weekly diocesan newspaper, upon his retirement, Bishop Zipfel, said of his service, “I have tried to make the words spoken by Pope Benedict XVI my own: ‘The richest gift you can give is to bring joy to others.’ Lord, make me ready to spend and be spent for the lives of others you have entrusted to my care.”
Msgr. Edward Sudekum, a retired parish pastor, educator, former editor of the St. Louis Review, and a member of Bishop Zipfel’s ordination class remembered Bishop Zipfel as “always sincere and generous in his work with people.”
In residence at University of Mary
Although he had lived 61 years in St. Louis, after serving as the bishop here for 14 years, he came to consider Bismarck his home and decided to stay. As bishop emeritus
, he lived on the University of Mary campus (before Alzheimer’s forced him into nursing care) and lived in an apartment in St. Joseph’s men’s dormitory, the newly opened residence hall for young men wanting a community life centered on the practice of the faith and the virtue of Jesus.
Father Jarad Wolf, who was ordained in 2018 and now serves as chaplain and instructor at Light of Christ schools in Bismarck, was with the inaugural group of students there before entering the seminary. He described Bishop Zipfel as a strong spiritual father, often saying Mass in the morning, holding a weekly holy hour, hearing confessions and offering spiritual direction.
Monsignor Richter who was the vocations director at the time, took turns with Bishop Zipfel celebrating morning Mass at the dorm chapel. They both also joined the young men for dinner in the hall once a week. “We always prayed the Liturgy of the Hours before dinner,” Father Wolf said. “I was edified by how prayerful Bishop Zipfel was. He prayed a holy hour every morning at 5:30 or 6:00 and Mass was at 7.”
At dinner, Father Wolf said the retired bishop typically shared stories. “He told us stories of his time in the seminary and about Pope John Paul II whom he had met a few times. He could do a perfect impression of him and would get people laughing.”
In Glen Ullin, where Father Wolf grew up, Bishop Zipfel visited his kindergarten class one day. In his typical fashion, he began with a few magic tricks. “One I remember is the thumb trick; he made it look like he pulled part of his thumb off.” When students had the opportunity to ask questions, Father Wolf raised his hand. “I was confused about Jesus and God and asked him about it, so he explained the Trinity.”
Michael Mortenson from Dickinson lived in St. Joseph’s dorm during its first three years. He is now a FOCUS missionary of five years serving at the University of Minnesota in Mankato, and is married with two foster children. “I really appreciated him being willing to be there at any time for confession and guidance.” he said. “When I was discerning marriage, I often talked with him about it.”
Mortenson described Bishop Zipfel as a “steady presence” who often stressed the importance of patience and humility. “I felt comfortable around him and spent a lot of time in his residence working through things,” he said. “It was a great experience to have such a great spiritual father and bishop.”