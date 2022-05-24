Men of Hope luncheon June 2

All area men are invited to an event called “Men of Hope” featuring Project Life-Voice Founder, Mike Spencer, who will encourage attendees to step into their God-given role as defenders of life. Mike brings a pastor’s heart to the emotional and divisive issue of abortion. This men’s event is free to attend and will be held Thursday, June 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Grand Hotel in Minot. Pre-registration is requested by calling 701-852-4675 or go to https://dakotahope.org/events/. The luncheon is sponsored by Dakota Hope Clinic, a free Pregnancy Help Center in Minot, and donations will be accepted.