Mid-Winter Powwow at UMary Jan. 16

To kick off the university's inaugural celebration of Life & Dignity Week, on Sunday, January 16, the Mid-Winter Powwow—which had been an annual event through the 1980s and early 90s —will once again be hosted on the UMary campus. All are welcome to attend end this event, beginning with the Black Elk Mass (named for Servant of God, Nicholas Black Elk, a Lakota man whose cause for canonization was recently opened), celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in the McDowell Activity Center (MAC), continuing with an introduction to the Powwow—"Powwow 101"—in Lumen Vitae University Center’s Founders Hall at 11:30 a.m., and culminating with the Mid-Winter Contest Powwow in the MAC, with grand entries at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will also be a Buffalo Feed from 5-7 p.m. in the Crow’s Nest Campus Restaurant, included with the cost of admission ($5 for those between the ages of 5 and 65). Proceeds from the event will be donated to support the efforts of the Diocese of Bismarck’s Catholic Indian Mission, which consists of three parishes, a parochial school, and a childcare center on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in south-central North Dakota. Altogether, the Catholic Indian Mission seeks to meet the spiritual needs of the people of Sioux County. For more information about the Mid-Winter Powwow, visit umary.edu/powwow.