Middle and high school parents presentation, Jan. 31

As part of Catholic Schools Week 2022, St. Mary’s Central High School is hosting a presentation “Looking From The Outside In” with Sarah Swafford on Monday, January 31 at 7:00 PM at the St. Mary's Central High School auditorium. Middle school and high school parents are invited to this parents-only evening. Sarah is a national speaker, author, and founder of Emotional Virtue Ministries. She will be speaking about the challenges of being the parent of a teenager and how to create a game plan to best love, support, encourage, pray with, and affirm your child. Admission is free, and childcare will be available.