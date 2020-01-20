Middle school conference March 22-22

The Diocese of Bismarck is offering a trip for middle school youth (grades 6-8) to attend the “Rise Up” Middle School Youth Conference in Plymouth, Minn. the weekend of March 20-22. Cost is $300 per student and $50 per adult chaperone (21+) which includes roundtrip transportation from Bismarck to the conference, hotel lodging for two nights, conference registration, and tickets for a fun activity. Go to bismarckdiocese.com/riseup to register or contact Chris Kraft at ckraft@bismarckdiocese.com or (701) 204-7208 with questions. Registration deadline is Feb. 28.