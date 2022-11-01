Ministry of service

Men who are ordained to the permanent diaconate answer a call to live out the charism of service to God and the people of God through a life of ordained ministry.
For the diocese’s newest deacons—Jeff Baranick and Kevin Leingang—this calling came by way of prayer and inspiration from others in their lives. Deacon Jeff began his service at the Church of St. Joseph in Beulah and Deacon Kevin is serving at Spirit of Life in Mandan.
“Past pastors at my home parish in Beulah had encouraged me over the years to prayerfully consider the diaconate, as did my brother-in-law who was in formation for the diaconate at the time I applied for admission to the program and has since been ordained,” Deacon Jeff explained. “So, the seeds were planted years ago by men I admire and respect greatly and whose opinions and suggestions I value tremendously. I perceived their promptings as a call from God to pursue this ministry.”
As Deacon Jeff completed his years of formation, he relied on the assurance that the grace of God had led him to this point.
“As I approached ordination, I initially felt apprehension but then excitement and serenity about serving the Church as a deacon,” he said. “Very honestly, the apprehension stemmed from persistent concerns about my worthiness for the ministry and how I might be perceived in this new role by friends, neighbors and fellow parishioners.
“But as ordination got nearer, my apprehension was replaced by a sense of calm and peace; and I enthusiastically looked forward to the privilege and honor of serving as a deacon. I recognized that the grace God was bestowing on me in the sacrament of ordination would strengthen me for the duties and challenges attendant to the diaconate.”
Deacon Jeff’s family includes his wife, Rita, and grown children Zach, Abby and Hannah. He relied on their support and encouragement during the years of formation leading up to ordination. Continuous devotion to prayer kept him devoted to his calling.
“What has sustained me through my years of formation has been daily prayer, in which I’ve regularly asked God for His guidance and inspiration as I’ve navigated the path toward ordination,” Deacon Jeff said. “Also, encouragement offered by my family, director of the diaconate office, Deacon David Fleck, and my fellow candidates in the formation program gave me the resolve to stay committed to the course I was following.
“Additionally, considering the diaconate an opportunity to show God true gratitude for the countless blessings He’s bestowed on me during my life has greatly sustained me through instruction and formation.”
He looks forward to serving his parish and God’s people. “What I think I’ll enjoy most about serving the diocese as a deacon is the opportunity to share momentous events with fellow Catholics in their daily lives and accompany, support and encourage them in their faith-walk.”
Deacon Kevin Leingang first realized his call to the diaconate while praying in front of our Lord in adoration.
“My calling started in the adoration chapel,” Deacon Kevin explained. “As I was praying, I felt like I was being called to be more involved in the Church, even though, at the time, I was unsure of what that was. God then sent me messengers. I had a friend and a deacon tell me that I needed to consider becoming a deacon. I had other deacons confirm that calling to me as I was discerning, even though they didn’t know I was discerning at the time. I firmly believe God sent these men to direct me.”
Even though this calling can seem daunting at times, he’s assured that a life of service to the Church is the right path. “I felt a lot of emotions as my ordination day approached—great joy, nervousness, peace and a little scared at times. Knowing God has called me to serve has me wondering, ‘why me.’ But my trust in Him helps me to take it day by day.”
Deacon Kevin points toward the support of his family—his wife, Diane, two sons, daughters-in-law and grandsons (two and another arriving in November)—for sustaining him through the five years of formation and helping him answer the call to serve.
“My prayer life surely has sustained me, and my wife who has been right at my side through the five years of formation,” Deacon Kevin said. “Attending every class and helping me through the ups and downs—she has been amazing!
“Also, my family, my spiritual director, along with Deacon David Fleck and past and current priests from Spirit of Life Church have taken the time to answer the questions I have asked. They have all been extremely charitable with their time.”
When asked what he anticipated enjoying most about his service as a deacon, he answered simply, “I will enjoy all of it. I love the parishioners at Spirit of Life and to be able to grow with them in faith is truly a blessing.”
May these two new deacons exemplify the role of servant in the Catholic Church and be a sign and living witness of the presence of Christ the Servant in the world.