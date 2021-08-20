Minot Clinic fundraisers Sept. 20-21

You’re invited to Dakota Hope Clinic’s 10th annual fundraising banquets in Minot on Monday, Sept. 20 and in Stanley on Tuesday, Sept. 21. In Minot at the N.D. State Fair Event Center, doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. In Stanley at the Mountrail Co. Complex, doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are required, and the events are open to adults only. RSVP by Sept. 10. Guest speaker is Pam Stenzel. For more information or to register, call 701-852-4675 or go to dakotahope.org/events.