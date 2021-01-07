Mission School opens daycare

Building upon the exceptional educational environment that St. Bernard Mission School has already established, the Mission has added a daycare center.
Pastor and school administrator, Msgr. Chad Gion, said the daycare was in the works for quite some time. Construction during a pandemic has had its challenges.
“It’s tucked into a recently-remodeled corner of the St. Bernard Mission School,” Msgr. Gion said. “The last piece of the puzzle was to hire a remarkably competent and focused young woman in Dakota Eagle.”
The Keya Childcare Center opened for children ages 18 months through 3 years in late September. In addition to Dakota Eagle as the director, the Carmelite Sisters will staff the daycare.
“The word keya means turtle in the Lakota language,” Dakota explained. “In researching a name for the new childcare center, we found that keya represents longevity and fortitude in Lakota and similar virtues in Catholicism. The name was chosen as a bridge among the two cultures.”
Dakota and her family live in Cannonball, N.D. She graduated from United Tribes Technical College with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She is currently obtaining a M.Ed. in educational leadership from the University of Mary. As a childcare provider, paraprofessional, and teacher, she’s had the opportunity to work with children from early childhood stages through middle school. Her duties at the center range from staffing and enrollment, to setting up nutritional options within the food program and developing the handbook.
As a parent, Dakota is keenly aware of the critical need for safe, reliable daycare, especially for families traveling to Fort Yates for work or school. “I have young children and have experienced the need for quality childcare in and around the area. I am grateful for the opportunity to assist in filling this need. Managing the childcare center is a very rewarding way for me to serve the community.”
Keya Childcare Center has been established to fulfill a need in the community and further the good work of the St. Bernard Mission School.
“The most exciting aspect of managing the childcare center is developing genuine relationships with the families and children we serve,” Dakota said.
Monsignor Gion added, “God is providing us with an awesome opportunity to serve through this daycare. The need for stable childcare is rather desperate. It’s a wonderful way for our Mission to support working parents and grandparents who struggle to provide a safe place for their children and grandchildren while they’re at work.”