Monsignor Richter appointed St. Paul Seminary rector

One of our beloved priests is being called to serve elsewhere.



“It is another honor which recognizes not just one of our own priests, but the high esteem in which all of our priests are held,” Bishop Kagan said, as he announced the appointment of Msgr. Tom Richter as rector of the Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity.



In an announcement at all weekend Masses in early October, Bishop Kagan told the parishioners at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck that their parish priest would be taking over his new role at the Minnesota seminary on Jan. 1, 2018.



Stated in a news release from the seminary on Oct. 2, Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis Bernard A. Hebda had appointed Msgr. Richter as the 15th Rector of The Saint Paul Seminary, effective June 1, 2018. In preparation for that ministry, Msgr. Richter will assume the responsibilities of Vice Rector on Jan. 1, 2018. During this time, the current Rector, Msgr. Callaghan will work closely with Msgr. Richter and help him transition into the role.



After a phone call, this spring from Archbishop Hebda, who already spoken to Bishop Kagan, Msgr. Richter took some time to consider the job offer. “I spoke to my spiritual director, visited with a buddy who is a seminary rector, talked to Bishop Kagan and, of course prayed about it,” Msgr. Richter explained. “All of those pointed to the same thing. It seemed clear that this was coming from God and is for the greater good of the Church.”



Monsignor Richter, 49, was ordained to the priesthood in 1996 after receiving his theological formation at the Pontifical North American College and the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas, both in Rome. Pope Benedict honored him with the title of Monsignor in 2012.



Prior to becoming the Rector of the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Monsignor Richter served as Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Bismarck. Outside of the diocese, he served on the Executive Board of the National Conference of Diocesan Vocations Directors and as a faculty member and spiritual director of the Institute for Priestly Formation.



“This is my home in many ways,” Msgr. Richter noted. “This is my home of faith. The people of the diocese are really all I’ve known, along with my friends and family here and this extraordinary city and Catholic school community, I will miss it. The highlight of my day is daily Mass at Cathedral. I think I will miss that the most.”



Of Monsignor Richter’s appointment, the Archbishop said in the news release, “Monsignor Richter comes to us as a well-respected pastor and former vocations director, experiences which I am confident will help him continue the great work of helping seminarians discern God’s call to the priesthood, guiding the men closer to Christ Himself and preparing them to be shepherds who lovingly minister to the flocks that will be entrusted to them. Having known and admired him for two decades, I am confident that he will also provide excellent leadership to the deacons and lay faithful who study at The Saint Paul Seminary School of Divinity. Knowing his closeness to his family and to the church of Bismarck, I am particularly grateful that he has generously accepted this call to join us in the Archdiocese.”



Monsignor Richter added, “The timing just seems right. For what I have to offer and the needs of the seminary, it’s just a good fit.”



As of Jan. 1, Bishop Kagan will appoint Fr. Jared Johnson the Rector ad interim until a permanent decision is made regarding this office.



