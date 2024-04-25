Mother Daughter Days with Franciscan Sisters

The Franciscan Sisters of Dillingen in Hankinson, N.D. invite you to attend their Mother Daughter Days this summer. Come and spend time listening to Jesus, getting to know the Franciscan Sisters, praying with the sisters and meeting others also on their way to a closer relationship with Jesus. Two retreat dates to choose from are Thursday evening to Saturday noon on June 13-15 and July 11-13. For more information, contact Sr. Jean Louise, OSF at ndfranciscan@yahoo.com or register online at https://form.jotform.com/223145841391050.