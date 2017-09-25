Mother/Daughter Retreat Dec. 8-10

MOTHERS DO YOU WANT TO SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR DAUGHTERS??? The Diocese of Bismarck is offering its first Mother/Daughter Retreat. The retreat is for Mother’s and Daughters who are 7th grade and above. It will be December 8-10, 2017 at the Richardton Abbey. The retreat will help mothers shepherd the young women in our lives on the path of purity, sexuality and chastity. Mothers especially yearn for effective strategies and answers. Based on the book Woman in Love by Katie Hartfiel, the Mother Daughter retreat helps you deliver God's remarkable good news about sexuality. Through videos and discussion, Katie Hartfiel leads mothers and daughters on a journey that weaves engaging talks with powerful prayer and extraordinary fun to create an experience of a lifetime! The retreat is $175/mother-daughter couple and $75 for each additional daughter. For more information and to register visit bismarckdiocese.com/womaninlove or contact Tara Brooke or Carrie Davis at the Diocese of Bismarck.