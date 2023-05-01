“Heaven left her image on the tilma of Juan Diego and it’s…quite good!” This was the reply of Nellie Edwards, a nationally known artist from the Bismarck Diocese, when asked if she might do a new version of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Nellie said, “I thought it would be quite irreverent to attempt such and so, ruled out the idea completely.”
One day in early 2011 Nellie, a long-time prolife activist, began a new work of the Blessed Virgin Mary, whom she imagined would be in white, grieving the loss of an aborted child. About 45 minutes into it, a very strong awareness came over her, that this “had to be Our Lady of Guadalupe!” She was truly stunned, since this had not been on her mind whatsoever! In her words, “I looked up and asked, ‘Lord, is this You?’” She then earnestly prayed about it.
After realizing a sense of peace, Nellie thought about the fact that the sash around Mary’s belly had signified to the Aztec people that she was with child. Plus, that she appeared to Juan Diego in mid-December, which meant that she was likely full term with baby Jesus. And, because the artist already had the face of Our Lady in the side-view at the onset, she realized the opportunity to have her in the profile view, kneeling, in adoration of her unborn Savior-Son, the Light of the World. In her words, “I wasn’t sure what to do with it when finished—what God wanted for it—but I couldn’t help but hope it was meant to be a visual aid in the cause of life. I somehow knew that I should patiently pray, obey and stay out of His way!”
Soon, the Knights of Columbus requested this creation she titled “Mother of Life” for the cover of Columbia Magazine, (after the editor saw it at a prolife event). Then, the well-known theologian, Scott Hahn, posted it on social media, which literally sent it around the world. Nellie was amazed to see tens of thousands sharing and commenting on the image from many countries, including Germany, Japan, Brazil, Australia and Jerusalem. She counted it a great blessing too, that it was posted on Facebook by a priest from Mexico and was shared and commented on by nearly a million people.
The artist’s hope that “Mother of Life” would serve to help build the culture of life is being realized more and more. Many dioceses and Church organizations have requested it for various events and publications and large canvas prints and/or banners are displayed in crisis pregnancy centers, adoration chapels and parishes, etc. around the U.S., as well as being used on the front lines of the battle for life by those offering alternatives to young women arriving for abortions.
Two years ago, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ prolife secretariat asked to license “Mother of Life” to produce prayer cards (to give to pregnant women) for their “Walking With Moms in Need” program. Now on their third printing of half a million cards, they told Nellie that “Mother of Life is making a real impact!” (walkingwithmoms.com) Over the years, numerous people have shared with Nellie how “Mother of Life” has blessed them. Best of all to her, are the stories of expectant mothers, deciding against abortion, saying that it was due to this evocative image of the Blessed Mother; looking tenderly at her womb, which housed, she knew, the Creator of all life.
The full story of how Nellie began doing sacred art can be found on her website www.paintedfaith.net. It truly illustrates divine providence, the importance of obedience to God, prayer and divine intervention…plus, the fact that “God doesn’t always call the equipped, but He equips the called.”
Nellie believes that devotion to the Real Presence; Eucharistic adoration and daily Mass, is essential to develop a kind of spiritual antennae…so as to discern God’s holy will. And, as she likes to say, “Always obey that nudge from God! You never know what graces will come out of your obedience.”