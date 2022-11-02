Mother Teresa film in Bismarck Nov. 14 and 16

The Knights of Columbus have produced and are bringing the unique full-length film, "Mother Teresa: No Greater Love," to Bismarck. The movie reveals not just who Mother Teresa was, but her singular vision to serve Christ through the poor. Please join the Knights Monday, Nov. 14 and Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Grand Theatres in Bismarck. An RSVP is greatly appreciated by signing up by Sunday, Nov. 13 at www.cathedralknights.church or at www.signup.com/go/iJHnzdg. This will allow the theater to plan appropriately and add another screen if needed. Tickets are $12 each (age 3 and under free) with cash or credit card only.