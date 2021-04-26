Mother's Day Weekend Concert in Mandan, May 8

Please join us for a special Mother’s Day weekend concert featuring the Dakota Pro Musica. The concert called “The Angel Cried: Be radiant, O Pure Theotokos, in the Resurrection of your Son!” will include a variety of music for Easter and in celebration of Mary, the Theotokos. Music will include a variety of chant traditions from Gregorian Chant and Hildegard von Bingen to today. While all of the music comes from classical music over the last 1,000 years, it is interesting, varied and beautiful, and will be a wonderful gift for the mothers in our lives. Please come to the concert, Saturday, May 8 at 5 p.m. following the 4 p.m. Mass. A freewill offering will be collected at the door.