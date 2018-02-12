Movie Night at Dakota Stage Feb. 23

Cathedral of the Holy Spirit is hosting Movie Night at Dakota Stage, 412 E. Main Ave., Bismarck. Their next showing will be the 2004 film Miracle [PG] on Friday, February 23. Doors open at 7:00 PM. Enjoy a glass of wine or bottle of beer (cash purchase only) and socialize before the movie begins at 7:30 PM. Admission is free! This event is open to those 21 and older. Miracle is the inspiring true story about the United States men's hockey team, led by head coach Herb Brooks, portrayed by Kurt Russell, that won the gold medal in the 1980 Winter Olympics.