Movie Recommendation from Bishop Kagan

Plot: After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her.
Bishop Kagan offers the following:
The “Sound of Freedom” is a compelling view of both a tragedy and a heinous crime perpetrated on our children. The trafficking of children for sex is a plague on our nation and the world. Jim Caviezel’s portrayal of Agent Tim Ballard is masterful, inspiring, and a real challenge to all to become informed of this crime and to do what can be done to stop it. This is a movie every person should see so that our children can be better protected.
- The Most Reverend David D. Kagan, Bishop of Bismarck