Musician Workshop Nov. 22-23, Fargo

Church Musicians from the Diocese of Fargo, and beyond, are invited to beautiful St. Mary's Cathedral in downtown Fargo for our third annual Musician Workshop beginning at 6 p.m. Nov. 22 and ending after the 5 p.m. Mass Nov. 23. Participants will have the opportunity to pray together, learn together, sing together, and worship together. This workshop cost is $25 and is meant to foster a deep encounter with Christ in the Sacred Liturgy, and to enable participants to bring what they experience back to their parishes. To learn more and register to attend visit http://www.fargodiocese.org/sacredmusic.