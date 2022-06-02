A widely-published study in 2019 revealed that only a small number of Catholics, approximately 30 percent, fully believe in the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist.
The revelation was shocking, yet not, in reality—evident by dwindling Mass attendance over the years in many areas of the United States. The news prompted bishops of this country to move to action by sponsoring a three-year movement called the National Eucharistic Revival.
They envisioned a truly revived opportunity to rediscover the Real Presence through a deep commitment of prayer, pilgrimage and worship on the part of the entire Church in the United States. The advent of the pandemic only accelerated these plans, revealing their urgency and importance. Too many Catholics still have not returned to Mass to celebrate the central mystery of the Church.
Taking its title from the Bread of Life discourse in John’s Gospel, “My flesh for the life of the world,” the Eucharistic Revival is not a step-by-step plan or a series of meetings; it is a grassroots call and a challenge for every Catholic across the country to rekindle the fire of love and devotion for the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus.
What is the National Eucharistic Revival?
The National Eucharistic Revival is a three-year initiative sponsored by the bishops of the United States to inspire and prepare people to be formed, healed, converted, united and sent out into the world through a renewed encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist— what we all know and accept to be the source and summit of our Catholic faith.
The Revival will officially begin this year in June, and its milestone event will be a National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis in 2024. The National Eucharistic Revival and National Eucharistic Congress are a direct response to the Holy Father’s call for a “pastoral and missionary conversion which cannot leave things as they presently are” so that the Church in the United States might be “permanently in a state of mission” (Evangelii Gaudium, n. 25).
This Eucharistic movement seeks to bring everyone connected to the Catholic faith together to spark the renewal of the Catholic Church in the U.S. over the next three years. The website devoted to spreading information about the movement, eucharisticrevival.org, offers an explanation that each year will have a strategic focus for formation and missionary discipleship.
Year One (2022): Year of the Diocese During the first year, the U.S. bishops will be inviting their presbyterates, diocesan teams, and parish leaders to a renewed love for Jesus in the Eucharist by hosting and highlighting diocesan-wide events.
Bishop Kagan will inaugurate this first year in the Bismarck Diocese with the celebration of Mass at 11:30 a.m. and Eucharistic procession following at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck on Sunday, June 19—the Solemnity of Corpus Christi. All parishes in the diocese are encouraged to hold their own Eucharistic Procession on this day or another in the Church calendar, as well.
Year Two (2023): Year of the Parish During the Parish Year, pastors will invite their parishioners and staff to become even more truly and deeply Eucharistic communities through small groups, increased exploration of the sacrifice of the Mass, Eucharistic Adoration, catechetical studies on the Real Presence of Christ, parish-sponsored processions and other activities to enable deeper encounters with Our Lord in the Eucharist.
For this year, Bishop Kagan is asking all parishioners to be made known of their parish offering regular times for Eucharistic Adoration and to celebrate benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament frequently. Parishes should also have a mission preached during this year on a Eucharistic theme.
Year Three (2024): Year of the Renewal During the third year, the Church will gather for the first National Eucharistic Congress in almost 50 years, where Catholics are welcomed on a pilgrimage to Indianapolis from July 17-21, 2024. The intended fruit of the gathering is to prepare the faithful from around the country to go out to the peripheries of their communities as “Eucharistic missionaries” filled with the flame of divine charity for those around them and invite back fellow Catholics who have fallen away from the Church.
How can Catholics around the U.S. get involved?
Pray and fast for the National Eucharistic Revival. Only the Holy Spirit can bring about the fruit He desires for the Church in America through this three-year initiative.
Sign up to receive the “Heart of the Revival” newsletter found on the website at eucharisticrevival.org. By signing up for the newsletter, you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, events and information about the Revival, as well as event details for the National Eucharistic Congress to be held in July of 2024.
Get involved locally! Each diocese will be engaging in the Revival in different ways. Watch the diocesan newspaper, website and social media for opportunities to be a part of the local Church’s Eucharistic Revival.
Plan now to attend the National Eucharistic Congress July 17-21 in Indianapolis. Individuals, families and groups are all encouraged to register to be a part of an extraordinary moment in the life of our Church.