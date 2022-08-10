Mystic Catholic activities for BSC students

Do you know a student attending Bismarck State College this fall? Help us keep them connected to their faith by letting them know about a new and exciting student-run campus organization called Mystic Catholic. Mystic Catholic will provide opportunities for students seeking a relationship with Jesus and hoping to develop friendships, ask questions, and strengthen their faith through social activities, like Theology on Tap, with their peers. For more information, contact 701-335-6332 or email MysticCatholics@gmail.com.