National Eucharistic Congress July 2024

The National Eucharistic Congress is the culminating event of the entire Eucharistic Revival. The Bismarck Diocese, in partnership with the University of Mary, extends an invitation for the faithful of this diocese to join us on a pilgrimage to the National Eucharistic Congress next summer. In collaboration with the University of Mary and because of their sponsorship of the Congress, we’ve obtained 300 tickets—or six busses worth of tickets—to what will be one of the most significant gatherings of Catholics in our lifetime. The timeline of the pilgrimage is from July 16-22 departing and returning to Bismarck. Due to the longevity of the trip, there will be overnight stays on the road in Minneapolis and Chicago, until we arrive at our reserved downtown housing in Indianapolis. If you’re interested in learning more or registering, please www.umary.edu/faith-service/university-ministry/retreats-events/national-eucharistic-congress. Here, you will find additional information about the plans for the trip, a detailed cost breakdown, and everything you need to get started on the registration process.