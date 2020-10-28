National Vocations Week Nov. 1-7

The USCCB has designated Nov. 1-7 as National Vocation Awareness Week. In your prayers this week, please ask Our Lord for an increase in priests, deacons and consecrated men and women to respond to the call to religious life. May they be inspired by Jesus Christ, supported by their families and faith community, and respond generously to God’s gift of a vocation. To learn more about joining a group dedicated to praying for an increase in religious vocations, please visit bismanserra.com for additional information.