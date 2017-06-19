NCYC 2017 – Indianapolis, IN

High School youth and young adults age 18-20 are invited to participate in the National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC), November 15-19, 2017 in Indianapolis. NCYC is an exciting opportunity for Catholic youth to come together to pray, learn and grow in their faith. Youth will have the opportunity to experience liturgy, presentations and workshops, concerts, prayer experiences, service, and more with over 20,000 other Catholic teens from across the country. The cost for this event is only $500! For more information visit www.bismarckdiocese.com/ncyc or contact Carrie Davis at cdavis@bismarckdiocese.com or (701) 204-7208.