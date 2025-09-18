N.D. Rally for Life Oct. 10

Take the opportunity to stand up for the unborn at the N.D. Rally for Life on Friday, Oct. 10. The day begins with Mass celebrated by Bishop Kagan at 10:30 a.m. at the Bismarck Event Center (use door A1) followed by the rally at the same location. In light of recent events of violence in our nation and from advice of local law enforcement, members of the N.D. Pro-Life Committee decided to move the event indoors. With safety as the concern, the march from the Bismarck Event Center to the the state capitol lawn has been canceled. The schedule of events remains the same as previously announced, only the rally location changed to all events in the Bismarck Event Center. The schedule is: 9:30 a.m. – door A1 open to attendees; 10:30 a.m. – Mass; after Mass – lunch served until gone; 12:30 p.m. – rally for life. The public is invited both events. Register at bismarckdiocese/ndmfl to help us ensure an accurate count for lunch. Bishop Kagan will lead a holy hour on the eve of the N.D. Rally for Life on Thursday, Oct. 9 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.