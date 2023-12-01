New leader for North Dakota Catholic Conference

Bishop David D. Kagan of Bismarck and Bishop John T. Folda of Fargo are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. David Tamisiea as the new Executive Director of the North Dakota Catholic Conference.
Tamisiea comes to the conference from the University of Mary, where he has served as the Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences since 2019. He has an extensive background in law, theology, Catholic social doctrine, and the Christian lay vocation. Tamisiea received his Ph.D. and M.A. in theology from Ave Maria University, his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law, and his bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame, where he double majored in pre-medicine and psychology. Tamisiea lives in Bismarck with his wife Seana and their six children.
Upon the appointment, Bishop John Folda stated: “David’s extensive experience in both the law and theology, as well as his commitment to the Church and the common good, make him uniquely well-positioned to continue the important work of the Catholic Conference.”
Bishop Kagan added: “David’s dedicated service to the Church is evident throughout his career and personal life, and especially his excellent work at the University of Mary. I look forward to his leadership as the next Executive Director of the North Dakota Catholic Conference.”
David Tamisiea succeeds Christopher Dodson, who is retiring from the conference after 29 years. Tamisiea started his new position on Nov. 1. Dodson continues as a co-director during the transition.