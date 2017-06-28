Pastoral appointments effective July 1

The following appointments, with the permission of Bishop David D. Kagan, D.D., P.A., J.C.L., are effective July 1, 2017 unless otherwise specified.



The Reverend Gary Benz

- Currently Pastor of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, Stanley, and St. Ann, Berthold

- To be Pastor of St. Mary, New England, and St. Elizabeth, Lefor



The Reverend William Cosgrove

- Currently retired and residing in Arizona

- To be Parochial Administrator at St. Patrick, Crosby, St. Luke, Noonan, and St. John the Baptist, Portal



The Reverend Paul Eberle

- Previously Spiritual Director at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis

- To be Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo, Bowman, St. Mel, Rhame, and St. Mary, Marmarth, effective June 1, 2017



The Reverend Stephen Folorunso

- Currently Pastor of Holy Trinity, Hettinger, Sacred Heart, Reeder, and Sacred Heart, Scranton

- To be Pastor of St. Vincent de Paul, Mott, St. John the Baptist, New Leipzig, and St. Henry, Regent



The Reverend Thomas Grafsgaard

- Currently Parochial Vicar at St. Wenceslaus, Dickinson and Chaplain/Instructor at Trinity High School

- To be Parochial Vicar for St. Anne, Bismarck



The Reverend Jared Johnson

- Currently Parochial Vicar at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit

- To be the full-time Chaplain for St. Mary Central High School, Bismarck with residence at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.



The Reverend David Morman

- Preiouvsly Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo, Bowman, St. Mel, Rhame, and St. Mary, Marmarth.

- To be Priest Administrator of the Diocese of Bismarck’s African Mission, Kisii Diocese, Kenya, effective June 1, 2017



The Reverend Corey Nelson

- Currently Parochial Vicar for St. Anne, Bismarck

- To be Pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle, Tioga, St. Michael, Ray, and St. James, Powers Lake



The Reverend Benny Putharayil

- Currently Parochial Administrator at St. Thomas the Apostle, Tioga, St. Michael Parish, Ray, and St. James, Powers Lake

- To be Parochial Administrator for Sts. Peter & Paul, Strasburg, St. Mary, Hague, and St. Michael, rural Linton



The Reverend Jason Signalness

- Currently Pastor of Sts. Peter & Paul, Strasburg, St. Mary, Hague, and St. Michael, rural Linton

- To be Pastor of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, Stanley, and St. Ann, Berthold.



The Reverend Charles Zins

- Currently Pastor of St. Vincent de Paul, Mott, St. John the Baptist, New Leipzig, and St. Henry, Regent

- To be Pastor of Holy Trinity, Hettinger, Sacred Heart, Reeder, and Sacred Heart, Scranton



The Reverend Jordan Dosch

-Newly ordained, to be Chaplain for Trinity Catholic Schools, Dickinson and Parochial Vicar for St. Wenceslaus, Dickinson



The Reverend Gregory Luger

- Newly ordained, to be Parochial Vicar for Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck and part-time Religion Instructor for St. Mary’s Central High School



The Reverend Biju Chitteth

- Currently Pastor of St. Mary, New England, and St. Elizabeth, Lefor

- For health reasons, has been granted excardination from the Diocese of Bismarck and incardination to the Diocese of Gwalior, India, with the agreement of the respective bishops