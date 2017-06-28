Pastoral appointments effective July 1

June 28, 2017
The following appointments, with the permission of Bishop David D. Kagan, D.D., P.A., J.C.L., are effective July 1, 2017 unless otherwise specified.
The Reverend Gary Benz
- Currently Pastor of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, Stanley, and St. Ann, Berthold
- To be Pastor of St. Mary, New England, and St. Elizabeth, Lefor
The Reverend William Cosgrove
- Currently retired and residing in Arizona
- To be Parochial Administrator at St. Patrick, Crosby, St. Luke, Noonan, and St. John the Baptist, Portal
The Reverend Paul Eberle
- Previously Spiritual Director at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis
- To be Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo, Bowman, St. Mel, Rhame, and St. Mary, Marmarth, effective June 1, 2017
The Reverend Stephen Folorunso
- Currently Pastor of Holy Trinity, Hettinger, Sacred Heart, Reeder, and Sacred Heart, Scranton
- To be Pastor of St. Vincent de Paul, Mott, St. John the Baptist, New Leipzig, and St. Henry, Regent
The Reverend Thomas Grafsgaard
- Currently Parochial Vicar at St. Wenceslaus, Dickinson and Chaplain/Instructor at Trinity High School
- To be Parochial Vicar for St. Anne, Bismarck
The Reverend Jared Johnson
- Currently Parochial Vicar at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit
- To be the full-time Chaplain for St. Mary Central High School, Bismarck with residence at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.
The Reverend David Morman
- Preiouvsly Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo, Bowman, St. Mel, Rhame, and St. Mary, Marmarth.
- To be Priest Administrator of the Diocese of Bismarck’s African Mission, Kisii Diocese, Kenya, effective June 1, 2017
The Reverend Corey Nelson
- Currently Parochial Vicar for St. Anne, Bismarck
- To be Pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle, Tioga, St. Michael, Ray, and St. James, Powers Lake
The Reverend Benny Putharayil
- Currently Parochial Administrator at St. Thomas the Apostle, Tioga, St. Michael Parish, Ray, and St. James, Powers Lake
- To be Parochial Administrator for Sts. Peter & Paul, Strasburg, St. Mary, Hague, and St. Michael, rural Linton
The Reverend Jason Signalness
- Currently Pastor of Sts. Peter & Paul, Strasburg, St. Mary, Hague, and St. Michael, rural Linton
- To be Pastor of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, Stanley, and St. Ann, Berthold.
The Reverend Charles Zins
- Currently Pastor of St. Vincent de Paul, Mott, St. John the Baptist, New Leipzig, and St. Henry, Regent
- To be Pastor of Holy Trinity, Hettinger, Sacred Heart, Reeder, and Sacred Heart, Scranton
The Reverend Jordan Dosch
-Newly ordained, to be Chaplain for Trinity Catholic Schools, Dickinson and Parochial Vicar for St. Wenceslaus, Dickinson
The Reverend Gregory Luger
- Newly ordained, to be Parochial Vicar for Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck and part-time Religion Instructor for St. Mary’s Central High School
The Reverend Biju Chitteth
- Currently Pastor of St. Mary, New England, and St. Elizabeth, Lefor
- For health reasons, has been granted excardination from the Diocese of Bismarck and incardination to the Diocese of Gwalior, India, with the agreement of the respective bishops