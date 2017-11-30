Newlyweds help out in Texas

by Brooke (Wolf) Larson

After hearing about the devastation that was happening in Texas due to Hurricane Harvey in September, it weighed heavily on our hearts seeing everyone that had lost their homes and those that were in desperate need of rescuing.

I had my doubts due to the danger that ensued, but after much thought and prayer, we decided that we were needed in Texas. So, we loaded up the airboat and started on the 28-hour trip down south. My husband, Will, is involved with the Bowfishing Association of America and many of those members own airboats and were en route to or were already helping in Texas.

We arrived in Kounze, Texas on a Thursday afternoon, put our boat in the water and transported people from the town of Lumberton back to Kounze where there were multiple shelters. We stayed in Lumberton for the remainder of our time.

There were many law enforcement, military, coast guard, and other volunteers in the area. We used our boat to transport civilians and military to dry ground. We also drove around in neighborhoods looking for any people or animals that needed help.

What caught our attention the most was the residents of Lumberton. They were at the flood zone from sun up to sun down receiving people whom we brought back, providing us with water and food, and helping wherever needed. Many of these volunteers and residents of Lumberton were ones whom had lost their homes and possessions. Even though they experienced great loss, they were helping their neighbor in any way they could. Those residents who had dry homes were offering places to sleep, showers, and warm meals to volunteers and evacuees. Their hospitality was incomparable to anything we have ever seen before. We made lifelong friends with these people of Lumberton.

We had the means to help those who had endured the devastation in Texas, so we thought that it was our duty to go and help. We did not expect anything in return, but were treated so well. We did not know anyone in Texas, but that did not matter. We just wanted to be servant leaders, hoping that if any natural disaster occurred here, our neighbors would also be willing to come and help.

We wanted to set an example of love and service. We wanted to play a part in the sense of community and love that occurs through devastation such as this. Everyone pulled together and helped each other. It didn't matter the color of their skin, their religion, socioeconomic status, or beliefs. For a moment, this country was how it is supposed to be—people loving each other and coming together for the common good, regardless of our differences. We wanted to give back and show the world what love truly is.

On this trip, as a newly married couple, we have grown together and have learned a lot about each other. Will has made me a better person in helping me strive to be selfless and help those around me, expecting nothing in return. We dropped everything and helped those in need all the way across the country. But this is nothing compared to the love we were shown and the unity we experienced.

Was it dangerous? Sure, it was. Were there things that I wished I didn't see and situations that I didn't want to hear about? Of course. But the good overshadowed the bad and we saw a glimpse of who we are truly called to be as a nation. Texas has a long road ahead rebuilding and cleaning up the aftermath of this ruthless natural disaster. Our prayer will continue to be with them, as well as a part of our hearts due to this unforgettable experience.



Brooke and Will Larson are parishioners of St. Mary's in Bismarck.