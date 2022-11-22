North Dakota March for Life Jan. 20

The third annual North Dakota March for Life is Friday, Jan. 20. New this year is a holy hour led by Bishop Kagan the evening prior on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. Friday's activities begin with Mass with Bishop Kagan at 10:45 a.m. at the Cathedral. Following Mass, march (or drive) to the steps of the N.D. State Capitol building with the rally beginning at 12:30 p.m. For more information, go to bismarckdiocese.com/ndmfl or contact Amanda at ajensen@bismarckdiocese.com.