North Dakota March for Life Jan. 29

You are invited to partake in the first-ever North Dakota March for Life, taking place at the North Dakota State Capitol on January 29, 2021. On January 22, 1973, the United States Supreme Court handed down the Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion legal, allowing many to choose to have an abortion without government intervention. Since then, over 62 million lives have been lost due to abortion. To begin the event on January 29, Bishop Kagan will celebrate Mass at 11:00 AM for the general public at the Cathedral (separate Masses are being arranged for Catholic School junior high and high school students so as to allow for adequate social distancing). Following Mass, groups are welcome to march (or drive) to the Capitol grounds for a program beginning at 12:30 PM to include a keynote speaker and a period of silence for the 62 million lives who have been silenced by abortion in the United States since 1973. For more information on how you can participate in-person or remotely visit www.umary.edu/ndmarchforlife.