North Dakota March for Life Oct. 6

In January of this year, we announced that the ND March for Life will move to October of every year. Our hope in moving these events to the first Friday following the first Sunday of October is to increase the observance of Respect Life Month for all. The annual North Dakota March for Life and opening Mass, celebrated by Bishop David Kagan, will take place in Bismarck on Friday, Oct. 6. Celebration of Mass is at 10:45 a.m. at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck, immediately followed by a march (or drive) to the state capitol. The rally will begin at 12:30 p.m. on the steps of the capitol building. More information and registration can be found at bismarckdiocese.com/ndmfl. Registration for groups is required, individual registration is not required but recommended. There will also be a Holy Hour led by Bishop Kagan on the Thursday before the march, October 5, at 8 p.m. at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in the main body of the church.