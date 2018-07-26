The USCCB is initiating a “Novena for the Legal Protection of Human Life”. We would like to promote participation in this nine-week novena. Participants will receive information about the Roe v. Wade decision as well as weekly updates and reminders from the USSCCB to promote prayer and fasting. Cardinal Dolan has encouraged all people “of good will” to participate in this novena effort of prayer and education. You can register for this event at www.usccb.org/prayer. The novena begins Friday, August 3 and concludes on Friday, September 28.