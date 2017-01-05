Novena in Honor of the Holy Face of Jesus

February19-27

(9 days preceding the feast day of Feb. 28)

The Discalced Carmelite Nuns living near Hague ask everyone to join with them in praying this novena. There are many needs for which to offer it: personal needs, family needs, conversions of loved ones, etc. Originally, Jesus revealed His desire that devotion to His Holy Face be propagated in order that reparation be made for the sins of one particular nation (France) back in 1846; it has been suggested that Devotion to the Holy Face will therefore be very effective in calling down the mercy of God upon our country now—in our time. Jesus has even given nine promises to those who are devoted to His Holy Face.Prayer requests may be sent to: Carmel of the Holy Face of Jesus, 2051 91st Street SE, Hague, N.D. 58542 or by calling their prayer line at (701) 336-7907. Go to www.carmeloftheholyface.com for more information.O Lord Jesus Christ, in presentingourselves before Your adorable Face,to ask of You the graces of which we stand most inneed, (here mention the grace or favor you desire)we beseech You, above all to give us that interiordisposition of never refusing at any time to dowhat You require of us by Your holycommandments and Your divine inspirations.O good Jesus, Who hast said:“Ask and you shall receive, seek and you shall find,knock and it shall be opened to you,”give us, O Lord, that faith which obtains all,or supply in us what may be deficient.Be merciful to us, O God,and reject not our prayers when, amid ourafflictions, we call uponYour Holy Name and seek with love andconfidence Your adorable Face.