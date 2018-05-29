Novena July 7-16

The Discalced Carmelite Nuns (in Hague) invite you to join them in the novena to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Saturday, July 7 through Monday, July 16. For more information on the novena, go to their website at carmeloftheholyface.com. Payer requests can be sent to the Carmelite Sisters at Carmel of the Holy Face of Jesus, 2051 91st St. SE, Hague, ND 58542 or call their prayer line: 701-336-7907. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be specifically offered at the Carmelite Monastery (7:30 a.m.) for all the intentions received by the Nuns for this Novena on the first day of the Novena (July 7) and on the Feast Day itself (July 16).