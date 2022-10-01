When someone thinks of the needs of the poor, essentials like food and housing come to mind. We might not think about something as simple as sleeping in a good bed.
Many children enrolled at the St. Bernard’s Mission School in Fort Yates have never slept on a bed with a mattress of their own; many sleep on the floor or in shared beds. In response, the Knights of Columbus councils from the eight Bismarck-Mandan parishes, as well as the University of Mary, have committed to providing beds for 50 children associated with the Catholic Indian Mission and grade school there.
How it began
Last year, Cathedral Knights of Columbus Grand Knight John Berger was intrigued by a service project related to the South Dakota Knights of Columbus efforts surrounding the cause for canonization for Nicholas William Black Elk, Sr. The local knights there have a service project related to this cause in which they constructed beds for children on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
The S.D. Knights encouraged Berger to join the effort, instead, he thought it might make more sense to imitate this charitable work closer to home. That prompted him to contact Msgr. Chad Gion, pastor of the parishes on the Standing Rock Reservation, the Catholic Indian Mission and St. Bernard Mission School. Monsignor Gion noted the great need for beds for the children there.
Put into motion, the project began with Berger calling upon some of his fellow Knights, friends and local businesses for the lumber, bedding and anyone who could run a saw. Many Knights pitched in including workspace at The Painters, mattresses from I. Keating Furniture and bedding from Kohl’s department stores. Other groups have also contributed after hearing about the project, including the quilting ladies of Bismarck’s Corpus Christi Parish.
From these efforts, the “Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep” project was born. The Knights organized three work nights in late August and early September to build headboards, footboards and side rails. Some Knights enlisted the help of their wives and children to help with construction. The beds were delivered to the reservation on Sept. 17.
The project is much more than just building a bed. It’s helping to build relationships among brother Knights as well as restore hope in the future of the children on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.
Knight Dennis Wanner who is a 20+-year-member of the Saint Anne Council said he took part after hearing about it from his friend and brother Knight John Berger. “The idea of children not having a bed to sleep on is hard to think about when most of us are blessed to be able to provide for our families,” Dennis said.
He was impressed by how many Knights joined the effort and how well organized the project proceeded over the course of the building evenings. “We’d start the night with a prayer to keep everyone safe and our efforts fruitful. That’s a very powerful thing that you don’t get everywhere,” Dennis said. “It’s fulfilling to come together to use each person’s talents for a project like this.”
Long-time Knight of the Saint Anne Council, Mike Welder, said he got involved in the project for three main reasons. “This project fits in perfect with the three guiding principles of our order—charity, unity and fraternity,” Mike said. “A number of brother Knights using their individual strengths to work together to accomplish a goal.”
Welder has been a Knight for more than 50 years and he took part in the bed building nights mostly running the wood saw. “There were too many Knights to count coming together in that abiding friendship with brother Knights and with Christ.”
Contributions are welcome for the project by directing the donation to the Cathedral Knights of Columbus. Cash or checks can be placed in the offertory at Cathedral, in a donation box at the main entrance or mailed to Cathedral Knights, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck, ND 58501. Donations can also be made online at cathedralknights.church/beds.