Now Scheduling NET Ministries Retreats

A retreat team from NET Ministries will be visiting our Diocese this upcoming fall from September 26-October 5. NET Ministries retreats are designed for students in grades 7-12. The NET team will travel to your Catholic parish or school to conduct the retreat. The mission of the traveling NET teams since 1981 has been to provide momentum for events in the existing youth programs present in the parishes and Catholic schools hosting the team. For more information about NET Ministries and their retreats, you can go to their website: http://www.netusa.org/.

The dates available for parish or school NET retreats in 2017 are:

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Thursday, Sept. 28

Friday, Sept. 29

Saturday, Sept. 30

Sunday, Oct. 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Wednesday, Oct. 4

We have been working with NET to ensure that costs are not prohibitive for parishes. Fees for weekday retreats can be whatever parishes feel they can afford.

If you would like to book a NET retreat day or have questions, please contact Keven Wanner at kwanner@bismarckdiocese.com or 701-204-7187 by April 24. When requesting a NET retreat day, please give the name, email, work/cell phone numbers of your contact person. Once we have received all the requests for a NET retreat, we will develop the schedule for the retreats and confirm your date with you.