Oblate Lenten Retreat at Annunciation Monastery March 8

All are welcome to join the Oblates of Annunciation Monastery for a Lenten retreat, Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. led by Sister Nancy Gunderson. The theme is “From Passion to Resurrection in the Gospel of John.” Explore why John’s gospel is different from the three synoptic gospels. What is his message about the risen Christ, “written so you may believe.” Please bring your favorite Bible to the Lenten retreat! Eucharistic Liturgy and lunch are included. No charge. Contact Sr. Rosemary DeGracia at 701-255-1520 for more information.