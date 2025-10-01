October is the month dedicated to the holy rosary and Respect Life Month

This month of October offers us several opportunities to enjoy and to thank Almighty God for His abundant blessings. In the natural order, autumn is still young and our weather continues to change to cooler and yet sunny days during which the rich foliage around us changes to beautiful colors. Evidence of the wondrous beauty of God’s creation and the backdrop, so to speak, for the wondrous beauty of all human life from its conception to natural death.
In the spiritual order of our lives, the month of October is designated as Respect Life Month and of equal importance it is the month dedicated to the holy rosary. These two observances complement each other and help us to understand better why the Church has designated Our Blessed Mother the principal patroness of the pro-life movement. Who better to look to and to imitate in the respect, cherishing and fostering of all human life than the Mother of Jesus, Who is the Way, the Truth and the Life?
In the Bismarck Diocese, I urge all Catholics and all others of good will to join in celebrating this month dedicated to the sanctity of human life, by joining in praying the rosary daily for the deep and abiding respect for human life in our nation and around the world. In particular, I invite all to the Holy Hour for Life on Thursday evening, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, and to our Mass for Life the next day at 10:30 A.M. at the Bismarck Event Center, followed by the Rally for Life at the same location. The reason we have moved to the event center is that more and more are coming for the Mass for Life and we have outgrown the capacity of the Cathedral!
Besides October being the month dedicated to the holy rosary and Respect Life Month, there are some important feasts celebrated such as the feast of St. Therese, the Little Flower, the feast of the Guardian Angels, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, the feasts of Pope Sts. John XXIII and John Paul II, St. Teresa of Avila, St. Luke and Sts. Simon and Jude. If possible, try to come to Mass on these days or, if that is not possible, read the lives of these saints for your personal spiritual increase.
This month offers us so many opportunities for grace and I urge all to try to partake of them and to do so often.