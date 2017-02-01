Only from the mouths of babe

by Sonia Mullally, DCA Editor

He was more fidgety than usual as he stood waiting in the line for the confessional. I could sense his apprehension, even though he was extra quiet.



The night before and again that morning, he told me he didn’t want to go. He still had so many questions. What should I say? What would the priest say? What if I get too embarrassed by my sins?



I assured my 8-year-old son that it would go well and he needn’t worry. Every parent says these words hidden behind trepidation. Truthfully, we know it is a big deal, but we don’t want to worsen the uneasiness by making it seem so. This is the first time a child openly asks for God’s eternal promise of forgiveness. It’s the first time we go before His servant, the priest, and ask for pardon.



We enter into His family at our baptism, but this is the first time a child can remember going face to face with Our Lord. It’s no wonder that it’s a little scary. In case you’re wondering, my son’s experience in the confessional turned out just as I had hoped. He emerged with a content little smile on his face and a bounce in his step. “That wasn’t so bad. It was actually pretty great,” he said. Just as we should all feel with the weight of sin lifted from our souls.



There are a lot of questions children have surrounding their faith. Children have struggles, just like adults, but are rarely given a chance to voice their concerns, let alone actually get an answer. Actually, children have a keen sense of asking questions without fear. They wonder, so they ask, often without fear of rejection or hesitation. But, they ask with the wisdom and honesty that can only come from the mouths of babes.



Pope Francis recognized this in a book released last spring entitled “Dear Pope Francis.” I recently got ahold of a copy and what a joy to read. In it, the pope answers letters from children around the world.



The organizers of this book received 259 letters from 26 countries written in 14 languages. When holding the letters in his hand for the first time, it is reported that Pope Francis smiled and said, “These questions are tough!” This beautiful hard-cover book combines the children’s own words and illustrations to offer an intimate glimpse into their worries, fears and curiosities.



Some questions are based in theology, like young Alejandra from Peru who asked, “If God loves us so much and didn’t want us to suffer, why didn’t he defeat the devil?” Or young Karla Marie from Nicaragua wondered, “Do bad people have a guardian angel, too?”



The children come from a range of backgrounds and life experiences. Yet, they can ask some pretty intense questions such as 10-year-old Mohammed from Syria who asked, “Will the world be again as it was in the past?” Or, young Michael from Nigeria who asked, “How can you settle conflicts in the world?”



Some questions are deeply personal like 7-year-old Luca from Australia who asked, “My mum is in heaven. Will she grow angel wings?”



And, some are downright blunt, as only children can be, like the beginning of the question asked by 9-year-old twins from the Netherlands, “You are not very young anymore…” While some children were just wanting to know more about Pope Francis, with questions asking if he likes to dance or play soccer and what makes him happy in his work as pope.



The innocence of a child is so special, but what’s even more wonderful is the way Pope Francis answers their questions. There are no simple answers to their questions, but he takes the time to answer respectfully and honestly.



My very favorite answer from Pope Francis is to a young boy named William from the United States, who asked “If you could do one miracle what would it be?”



Pope Francis tells him he would heal children. He says that he’s never been able to understand why children suffer. He’s completely honest, admitting that he doesn’t have an explanation for it.



That’s what makes this book so extra special. Sometime we have many questions about things that happen in our lives—good or bad—resting within our hearts and minds. The only answer is to give our questions to God and let it strengthen our faith.



Mullally is the communications director for the diocese and editor of the Dakota Catholic Action.



