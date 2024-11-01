Open to God’s plan

Some people hear the voice of God through prayer. For many, the experience is a profound spiritual moment that shapes their faith and relationship with Him.
But what does it mean to hear the voice of God, and how can one discern it amidst the noise of everyday life? For one local man, it was at the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis in July where God clearly spoke to him. It was in that moment that Jonathan Marohl experienced healing.
“I had heard about the Eucharistic Congress and why the bishops of the United States were promoting the movement,” he said referring to a recent research poll that revealed that 69 percent of Mass-going Catholics believe in the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. Jonathan considered himself lucky to be part of group that already believes. But little did he know that God would open his eyes to the power of the Eucharist wider than he had even known possible.
Before the congress, Jonathan was attending Mass, praying, reading articles, listening to talks at Church events and on Catholic radio. The local rancher and parishioner at St. Anthony in rural Mandan, considered his faith life strong and had spent years working on and striving toward ridding himself of sin. He had been asking God to reveal the root of his sin. Jonathan figured the congress might be the perfect opportunity for God to make that known.
The start of the congress was filled with joy and excitement being part of the large crowd of more than 60,000 Catholics joined together to learn about the Eucharist and grow closer to God. At the end of the first day, there was adoration and confession that he missed by just a few minutes. After a long drive and getting settled into his hotel room, he raced back to the event stadium, but the doors were already locked. Figuring God had a plan, this led Jonathan to the nearby St. John the Evangelist Church across from the convention center where perpetual adoration was taking place. He knelt in front of the sacrament and within the first few minutes, God spoke the words of Psalm 51, “Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me.”
“I reflected on these words for about the next half hour, and it started to come alive for me. That was the first part of the experience of the healing,” Jonathan explained. “The talks throughout the week spoke right to my heart. Each one seemed to get better and better. The experiences of the Masses were incredible. That many Catholics there all for the same purpose focused on the Eucharist was just amazing.”
One of the talks addressed healing through forgiveness during which a priest knelt in front of the Eucharist and went through a litany of forgiveness.
“That was a powerful evening,” Jonathan shared. “That night during adoration, while kneeling on the bare concrete of the upper level of the Lucas Oil Stadium, God showed me the root of all my sin and how everything I was struggling with, in one way or another, was tied to that. Then, after a few moments, I saw and felt Him go to the depths of my soul, and, with His hand, gently removed it and an unexplainable peace came over me. For the first time in my life, I truly realized His real, living and loving presence in the Eucharist.”
With an image of the host in the monstrance, Jonathan felt and experienced God’s love, mercy and forgiveness and, at that very moment, was healed. All the troubles of the world went away.
“In that moment, all my thoughts, feelings and desires were ordered towards Him. All I wanted was Jesus and I had Him. I was filled with joy. I knew in my heart, mind and soul, my whole being, that He was truly present within me.”
Jonathan said his faith came alive on that pilgrimage and everyone’s can, too. He was fortunate to be able to attend the congress in Indianapolis, but everyone can find God wherever they are.
“Wherever you are at, we must be intentional. We must make and take time for Him, actual quality time. We must remove the noise and distractions for a while so we can hear and listen to Him. We must let Him into our hearts, not just our minds. Do not be afraid to let Him into your lives. He loves you. Don’t give up. Keep searching for Him. We are all struggling through life. We are on this journey together. Don’t give up. Keep searching for Him. And if you do, I promise you fill find Him.”
While Jonathan was transformed, he also faced reality setting back in after he returned home. The healing he experienced didn’t wipe away life’s challenges. I didn’t mean that things were suddenly perfect.
“Then, you come back from a life-changing event and reality is waiting for you,” he explained. “The world is happy to distract and discourage. We’ve had one wedding, three funerals in the last month, sickness and death on the ranch, a hailstorm, grasshoppers eating the garden, flowers and pastures, several flat tires and a downturn in the cattle markets. I’ve had to return to the moment when I felt God’s peace and joy often and realize He is still with me, and it makes the burdens a little lighter and the sorrows a little sweeter.”
Catholics are blessed to have access to Jesus in the Eucharist. Jonathan’s healing came during a moment we all have access to—the presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. His happened in Indianapolis, but it could have just as easily taken place at his home parish or while sitting in the saddle on his horse at the ranch. Our relationship with Jesus is anywhere we are, and He is with us in our hearts—during the big moments and the small. But where Our Lord is most accessible is in the Real Presence of the Eucharist.
Jonathan had no expectations of the congress prior to the trip. He almost didn’t go because it conflicted with a family gathering. He considered shortening his time there or even cancelling the trip entirely. He wasn’t hoping or praying for a healing.
“If we are honest, we all have struggles and past experiences that shape our lives in one way or another. Healing is a lifelong process. My experience at the congress wasn’t a ‘one and done,’ but rather the next opportunity to grow in my faith. Healing is a unique process that is different for each one of us.”
This healing is the next step in God’s plan for Jonathan’s life by allowing God to come into his heart and show him the root issue and remove it. It’s been amazing, but not perfect.
“When I have struggles and challenges, I can defeat them easier. It just takes prayer and asking in the name of Jesus for help and the courage and perseverance to overcome the temptations” he said.
There have been other moments throughout Jonathan’s life that he’s heard God’s voice. Through life’s trials there have been times that God has told him to slow down and change his ways.
“There is no doubt in my mind that it’s God speaking to me,” he asserted. “I know what God has done in my life.”
He doesn’t care if people believe him. In fact, it fuels his desire to share his faith journey. He’s open to using his story for evangelization and a burning desire to do God’s will.
He offers himself, “Lord, use me.”
He believes God had purpose beyond this healing and the comfort that it brings.
“I heard Father John Riccardo say once that God wants this world back and I’ve listened to Msgr. Shea’s talks about fighting for the Church in these times. I am taking a personal stance against evil, and I am trying to remove it from my life, my family, my friends, my community, the Church, the world. I’m just trying to do my part to make the world a better place. I’ve opened my heart, soul and life for God to use me.”
This isn’t an end to Jonathan’s story. This healing isn’t a conclusion. This is just a start toward using him to help people encounter Christ.
“After encountering Jesus, I want this for others. It’s not anything to do with me. I just want others to encounter Him. The help that He’s given me through life, in all the things I’ve dealt with, I want others to have that. So many people need encouragement, and the devil tries to tell them that they are isolated. One of the words that comes to me is ‘encouragement’ and perhaps I can be that encouragement to somebody.”
This isn’t about attention and Jonathan would be the first to say that he doesn’t like the spotlight. In fact, he’s often reluctant to publicly share the story of his faith journey. He'd much rather be alone on his horse in the open country, but when it comes to talking about the Catholic faith, it’s his favorite thing to do. He especially likes to share with people around him that they are not alone. He’s living proof that someone who has had an imperfect past can find hope and healing through forgiveness.
Jonathan and his wife started their ranch from scratch and found success even though many people said it couldn’t be done. “Through all my life, I taught myself to figure things out on my own—all the trials and struggles. That’s a fantastic trait to have, yet sometimes it gets in the way. I had to allow God into my heart and learn to surrender and that is when the conversion and healing started to take place. The same thing happened in Indianapolis. I started the week by going to confession, and I opened my heart to Jesus in adoration. I surrendered my life to Him, I was still and silent and that is when He really spoke to me. It was so clear, piercing to my soul.”
Now, what’s ahead for Jonathan’s healing journey? He offers an easy answer, “Whatever the Lord wants to use me for, I’m open