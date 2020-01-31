Opening ourselves to the healing grace of Jesus

Because of the fall of man, our intellect dimmed, and our will weakened so that we sometimes cleave to things that are not right. Yet, if we open ourselves to the healing grace of Jesus, we can become even better than our first parents were, according to Fr. Craig Vasek, this year’s presenter for the 13th annual Women’s Simple Lenten Retreat on Saturday, March 14 at the Church of St. Joseph in Mandan.
Father Vasek is the full-time chaplain for University of Mary’s athletic department while also working on a master’s degree in psychology. He is a graduate of the Pontifical North American College in Rome, and has worked with the Missionaries of Charity in Europe, Asia, Africa and North America, and hosts a blog, podcast and various shows on Real Presence Radio.
“We have been redeemed in Christ,” Fr. Vasek explained. “Redemption gives us access to all the grace of the Lord and His healing. His grace heals our nature so that it becomes reintegrated as it was meant to be in the beginning and even beyond what it was in the beginning. Those living in Christ can live even beyond what Adam and Eve had in the garden.”
During the morning talk, Fr. Vasek will address the errors of our thoughts and deeds and the lies we’ve latched onto regarding God, the world and ourselves. He will show us, practically, what that looks like and help us to understand all the ways we have missed the mark.
“We are created good,” he said. “We are not evil, but we are hurt and wounded. I will lay out the gentle truth of who we are.” The talk will draw on the saints, Scripture, Christian anthropology, theology and philosophy presented in a way that makes sense to our everyday life. It will end with points of reflection for people to take away and pray about on their own.
The afternoon session, he said, will be “performative” as a time of guided prayer. Father Vasek will lead women through meditation, drawing on what was covered earlier in the day.
“We will bring it to the merciful gaze of the Father so that we might receive an opening of the heart, an opening of the mind and an opening of the self for the Lord to show His mercy and redemptive care through the blood of Jesus.”
Through this, Fr. Vasek said the hope is that women will access the grace Jesus makes available to us for an illumination of the intellect and a strengthening of the will as well as an increase in faith, hope, love and healing. “This is not just another talk,” he explained. “Each person should leave given over more faithfully to the Lord.”
The retreat begins at 8:30 a.m. with Mass and includes light breakfast, lunch (taco bar), talks, adoration and confession, vendors, giveaway table, ending at 2:30 p.m. Registration opens at 7:45 a.m. To pre-register online, go to the bismarckdiocese.com and click on the “Events” tab. Or, send your check to PO Box 1137, Bismarck, 58501.
Early registration is $25. After March 1, it is $35. Call Meikel Engelhardt 701-391-2805 or Patti Armstrong 701-471-9633 with any questions. Pre-registration is appreciated so organizers can plan for lunch.