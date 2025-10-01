Ordination to the permanent diaconate Oct. 24

Robert (Bob) Nickola will be ordained as permanent deacon for the diocese on Friday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. by Bishop Kagan at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. Bob and his wife, Joan, have three grown children. He is retired and is currently a full-time volunteer at the Church of Queen of Peace in Dickinson. Bob is the 40th class of permanent deacons to be ordained for the diocese. Please pray for Bob and his family as he prepares to serve the people of the diocese as a permanent deacon. Watch for a full feature story highlighting his vocation story along with photos from the ordination in the December issue of the Dakota Catholic Action.