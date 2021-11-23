Our Lady of Guadalupe feast

All are invited to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit with two different events in honor of Our Lady. On Saturday, Dec. 11, after the 8 a.m. Mass, a special guest speaker and expert on Our Lady of Guadalupe, Isabel Fernandez, will give a talk, after which coffee and rolls will be served in the gathering space. On Sunday, Dec. 12, the 19th annual Mass in Spanish in honor of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Following the Mass, authentic Mexican food will be served in the basement cafeteria.