Parents/Caregivers of Kids with Aggression Issues Group

Do you have children with aggressive behavior? BisMan Parents/Caregivers of Kids with Aggression Issues may be a group for you to find comfort in. You can find us on Facebook. We have informal, supportive and welcoming monthly chat sessions with no judgment. Meetings are held typically the 2nd Sunday of the month from 2:30-5:45 pm at Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library. Childcare is provided with advanced notice. For more information, join the Facebook group or call Cathy at 701-426-0553 or Carl at 701-214-3921.